"The world title must remain in Thailand" - Prajanchai says retaining Muay Thai gold is a top priority at ONE Fight Night 28

Thai striking superstar Prajanchai PK Saenchai has encouraged fans, especially his compatriots, to show their support for him on his upcoming defense of the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against Ellis Badr Barboza on Feb. 7 at ONE Fight Night 28.

The current two-sport strawweight world champion has also doubled down on his intentions to do everything in his power to fend off the challenge of the British rising star and retain the 26-pound golden belt in front of the packed Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand.

Prajanchai shared this during his recent interview with INN Sports, where he stated:

"On Saturday, February 8, please show your support for me at ONE Fight Night 28. The world title must remain in Thailand."

Watch his full interview here:

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative is also gunning for his sixth straight victory under the ONE banner, which dates back to January 2023.

During this stretch, he defeated notable opponents such as Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Joseph Lasiri, and Jonathan Di Bella.

Prajanchai shares his roadmap to further cement his legacy as one of the best fighters in the sport

In the same interview with INN Sports, the 30-year-old menace also shared his next move once he overcomes the challenge of 'El Jefe'.

According to the Bangkok native, he plans on gradually moving up in weight class and fighting foreign opponents to gain significant experience.

Prajanchai declared:

"If I win this fight, I have plans with my manager. If I can no longer make weight in this division or if there are no suitable opponents, I'll gradually move up in weight. I might not go all the way to 135 pounds, but I'll gradually climb to 128 pounds, 130 pounds, and eventually 135 pounds to gain experience against international fighters."

ONE Fight Night 28 emanates from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 7, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

