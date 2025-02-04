“He can’t have it touched” - Prajanchai teases the biggest glaring hole in Ellis Badr Barboza’s striking defense

Prajanchai believes he will expose Ellis Badr Barboza's alleged weakness by attacking his abdomen. On Friday, February 7, Prajanchai will make his first promotional appearance of 2025 in the ONE Fight Night 28 main event.

The two-sport world champion is scheduled to defend his strawweight Muay Thai throne against UK contender Ellis Badr Barboza.

During an interview with ONE, Prajanchai was asked about his upcoming opponent's potential weaknesses. The Thai superstar responded by saying:

"Barboza has many weaknesses from what I’ve seen in his matches with Thongpoon and Aliff. His weakness is his abdomen. He can’t have it touched. He can’t handle my knee strikes."

ONE Fight Night 28, including the strawweight Muay Thai world title between Prajanchai and Ellis Badr Barboza, will take place inside the iconic combat sports venue of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

North American and Canadian viewers can watch Friday's event live and for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In the co-main event, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O will officially move down to flyweight. The Thai legend plans to make an instant impact in his new division by taking out top contender Kongthoranee.

ONE Fight Night 28 also features Hiroyuki Tetsuka vs. Zhang Lipeng (catchweight MMA), Felipe Lobo vs. Saemapetch Fairtex (bantamweight Muay Thai), Thongpoon vs. Aliff Sor Dechapan (strawweight Muay Thai), and more.

Ellis Badr Barboza has opportunity to end Prajanchai's magical two-sport run

Over the last two years, Prajanchai has become a two-sport world champion with consecutive wins against Sam-A (second-round knockout in Muay Thai), Joseph Lasiri (first-round knockout in Muay Thai), and Jonathan Di Bella (unanimous decision in kickboxing).

Prajanchai's last three fights have solidified him as one of the most dangerous strikers in ONE, providing a massive opportunity to Ellis Badr Barboza.

Barboza made his ONE Championship debut in December 2023, defeating Thongpoon by third-round knockout. Seven months later, the UK striker earned his strawweight Muay Thai title shot with a split-decision win against Aliff Sor Dechapan.

At ONE Fight Night 28, Barboza looks to quickly skyrocket his value in ONE Championship by ending Prajanchai's two-sport world title run.

