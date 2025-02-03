Two-sport king Prajanchai says he never lets the pressure of fighting get to his head: "You need to let go of it"

As a two-sport world champion, Prajanchai PK Saenchai has a lot of weight on his shoulders to show out and perform consistently on the biggest stage.

But he revealed his secret on rising to the occasion and not letting it get into his head.

In a recent interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, Prajanchai shared that letting go of the pressure eases his job in competing inside the ring, as he explained:

"If you ask me if I feel any pressure, I don't. The more pressure you give yourself, the more you overthink, but you really can't do anything. You need to let go of it and not let the pressure overwhelm you. Just let go. Let go of it."

The 30-year-old Thai superstar is currently preparing for his first world title defense of his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against Ellis Badr Barboza on Feb. 7, as they will be headlining the ONE Fight Night 28 card inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Prajanchai plans on keeping the 26-pound golden belt in front of his home crowd at ONE Fight Night 28

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym athlete has reiterated his desire to successfully fend off the challenger of 'El Jefe' on fight night, especially in front of his home fans in the country's capital, Bangkok.

In the same interview with ONE Championship, the 30-year-old athlete said that he is not only fighting for his own legacy, but also for the Thai people, whom he represents on the global stage, as he said:

"As I have said before, this belt is not just mine, but it belongs to Thai people all over the world. I'm a representative of the Thai people fighting against a foreigner."

The exciting ONE Fight Night 28 card goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 7, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

