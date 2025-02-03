“This belt is not just mine” - Thai hero Prajanchai hell-bent on defending his gold and home turf at ONE Fight Night 28

Prajanchai PK Saenchai represents more than just himself each time he enters ONE Championship's global stage.

It is with great pride and honor that the reigning strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion carries the hopes and expectations of the Thai people with every strike he throws.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the home of martial arts, Prajanchai said he would vanquish anyone who threatens to take his two golden belts away from Thailand.

“As I have said before, this belt is not just mine, but it belongs to Thai people all over the world. I’m a representative of the Thai people fighting against a foreigner,” he told ONE.

Prajanchai will surely be met with cheers from his doting countrymen on Feb. 8, when he puts his strawweight Muay Thai world title on the line in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28.

Heavy-handed Brit Ellis Badr Barboza will enter enemy territory at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand against the definitive hometown favorite.

Despite the dangers that 'El Jefe' brings, Prajanchai has never been the type to back down from a challenge, an admirable trait that powered him to two-sport supremacy.

Prajanchai gunning for a quick night at the office at ONE Fight Night 28

Prajanchai can sustain a level of excellence for the full five rounds, evidenced when he outclassed Jonathan Di Bella to claim the strawweight kickboxing world title in his last bout.

The two-sport kingpin, though, also possesses nuclear power in his fists, which he showcased when he dethroned former strawweight Muay Thai champ Joseph Lasiri in under a round in 2023.

Prajanchai wants to remind everyone about his power this coming Friday, by taking out Barboza as swiftly as possible.

The PK Saenchai standout told ONE:

"I can't just say how I'd end the fight. But if there's a chance, I'll surely end it early. It [depends] on who misses first."

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live in US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

