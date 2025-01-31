“My confidence is unwavering” - Prajanchai eager to soak in the energy at Lumpinee Stadium in main event banger vs Ellis Badr Barboza

Reigning two-sport ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is brimming with confidence ahead of his return to the ring on Friday, February 7.

On that night, Prajanchai will put his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship on the line when he meets streaking UK sensation Ellis Badr Barboza in the ONE Fight Night 28 main event on Amazon Prime Video.

Winner of five fights in a row, Prajanchai is going into his first headliner of 2025 with all the confidence in the world, fueled by the support he receives from the live crowd inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

“My confidence is unwavering," he told INN Sports. "I receive overwhelming support. It all depends on my strategy and execution in the ring to secure victory.”

It will be Prajanchai's first time competing since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Friday Fights 68 to claim the ONE strawweight kickboxing crown.

Prajanchai issues a dire warning to Ellis Badr Barboza ahead of ONE Fight Night 28

Defending his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title for the first time, Prajanchai knows that he's in for a tough test against the heavy-hitting Ellis Badr Barboza. Still, the Thai is more than confident that his weapons will prove to be even more dangerous and much more effective come fight night.

“Barboza’s strength is his punches, punches to the body," he told ONE. "Those are scary. But Ellis, don’t forget that your fists are covered by the gloves, while my elbows are bare. Let’s see who will perform better.”

Barboza goes into his first ONE world title opportunity with back-to-back wins inside the Circle, including a highlight-reel finish against Thongpoon and a decision victory over Aliff Sor Dechapan in his last outing at ONE Fight Night 23.

Who comes out on top and leaves the Mecca of Muay Thai with 26 pounds of gold wrapped around their waist?

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7.

