  "I'm considering it" - Two-sport king Prajanchai says he's open to moving up to flyweight division

"I’m considering it” - Two-sport king Prajanchai says he’s open to moving up to flyweight division

By Jake Foley
Modified Feb 02, 2025 23:16 GMT
Prajanchai
Prajanchai (pictured) talked about potentially moving up to flyweight

Prajanchai considered a move up to the flyweight division.

In December 2024, Prajanchai defeated Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing title, making him a two-sport world champion with his Muay Thai strap. The Thai superstar has since weighed the positives and negatives of competing in a new division.

Prajanchai's ONE Championship tenure has taken place in the strawweight division. During an interview with INN Sports, the 30-year-old had this to say about potentially moving up to flyweight:

“I’m considering it. However, for now, I’ll focus on the strawweight division. Maintaining weight in this division is becoming challenging, but I’m managing it. Considering my physique, moving up in weight might be more disadvantageous than advantageous.”
Prajanchai's ONE Championship resume was taken to another level over the last year. The Thai superstar defeated Joseph Lasiri for strawweight Muay Thai gold before taking out Jonathan Di Bella in kickboxing to become a two-sport king.

Watch Prajanchai's entire interview with INN Sports below:

Prajanchai has business to take care of before potential move to flyweight

On February 7, Prajanchai will headline ONE Fight Night 28 to defend his strawweight Muay Thai world title. The Thai superstar's upcoming opponent is UK striker Ellis Badr Barboza.

Barboza has fought twice under the ONE banner, defeating Thongpoon (third-round knockout) and Aliff Sor Dechapan (split decision).

Barboza now looks to overcome a massive step-up in competition against the two-sport world champion. The 24-year-old has an opportunity to quickly put himself amongst the promotion's best strikers by taking out Prajanchai.

Meanwhile, Prajanchai plans to continue building his legacy in ONE with another world-class performance, potentially adding Barboza to his resume featuring Sam-A x2, Joseph Lasiri, and Jonathan Di Bella.

ONE Fight Night 28 will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Next Friday's event airs live in US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America and Canada.

The February 1 event also features Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O (flyweight Muay Thai co-main event), Thongpoon vs. Aliff Sor Dechapan (strawweight Muay Thai), Felipe Lobo vs. Saemapetch Fairtex (bantamweight Muay Thai), Lito Adiwang vs. Keito Yamakita (strawweight MMA), and more.

Edited by C. Naik
