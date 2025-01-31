“Become a three-division world champion” - Two-sport king Prajanchai hopes to acquire a third belt in boxing

After claiming two ONE world titles, Thai superstar Prajanchai PK Saenchai has his sights set on becoming a three-division king. Prajanchai has won five straight under the ONE Championship banner, picking up both the ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing titles along the way.

If the 343-win veteran gets his wish, he'll add a third 26 pounds of gold to his collection.

"Another goal I have is to compete in a new rule set," he told INN Sports. "I know Saengarthit has signed with ONE. I’m unsure of which rules he’ll compete under, but I hope it’s boxing. If there’s a new rule set introduced, I’ll aim to become a three-division world champion. I have some experience in professional boxing, and I’m eager to explore that.”

Perhaps one day Prajanchai will hoist a third belt over his head, whether that be in another weight class or a new rule set altogether. But first, he'll have to take care of business when he returns to the ring on Friday, Feb. 7.

Prajanchai puts his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title on the line at ONE Fight Night 28

Making his first promotional appearance of 2025, Prajanchai is set to put his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship on the line at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video. Meeting him in the evening's highly anticipated headliner will be streaking British standout, Ellis Badr Barboza.

It will be Prajanchai's first time defending the crown since reclaiming it from former titleholder Joseph Lasiri at ONE Friday Fights 46.

In the meantime, Barboza has emerged as the next man in line for a shot at the gold via a pair of impressive victories over Thongpoon and Aliff Sor Dechapan.

Who leaves the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand with the ONE strawweight Muay Thai crown when two of the division's most exciting meet for the very first time?

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, Feb. 7.

