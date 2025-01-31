"Going to be me or him getting knocked out" - Prajanchai predicts Ellis Badr Barboza world title fight will end early

Thai striking superstar Prajanchai PK Saenchai is anticipating a tough match-up against Ellis Badr Barboza in their upcoming ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title match on Feb. 7 for the main event of ONE Fight Night 28, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Prajanchai encouraged combat sports fans to tune in on their championship clash because they would be in for a treat, especially with the power he and the British challenger possess.

The reigning two-sport world champion stated this during his recent interview with INN Sports, where he said:

"For fans anticipating a bonus, this is a must-watch. It's going to be me or him getting knocked out."

Watch Prajanchai's full interview here:

The striking wizard currently rides a five-fight win streak, which includes victories over the likes of Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Joseph Lasiri, and Jonathan Di Bella.

Also, during this stretch, he was able to become a part of the exclusive club of world champions with two 26-pound golden belts as he owns the kickboxing and Muay Thai straps in the strawweight division.

Prajanchai promises to be 100 percent ready in his upcoming battle against Ellis Badr Barboza

Although the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym athlete projects a hard matchup with 'El Jefe,' he vowed to be beyond 100 percent ready in his defense of the strawweight Muay Thai crown.

According to him, he has been preparing for over a month now and assures that everything is all systems go once he steps back into action in front of his home fans, as he stated:

"For this world title defense, I am beyond 100 percent ready. I've been training hard for a month and a half and now I'm ready to fight."

The thrilling ONE Fight Night 28 card airs live from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 7, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch it live and for free.

