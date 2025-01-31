Two-sport king Prajanchai certain Ellis Badr Barboza war will be all gas and no brakes: "An exhilarating and fierce fight"

Reigning two-sport world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai will make his first defense of his ONE strawweight Muay Thai championship on Feb. 7 in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Prajanchai will welcome the challenge of British rising star Ellis Badr Barboza and ahead of their championship showdown, he was interviewed by INN Sports to preview their match.

According to the Thai sensation, he expects this clash to be an exciting battle because the challenger would come out swinging for the fences and be the more aggressive fighter, as he said:

"The fight's outcome is unpredictable, but I guarantee it will be an exhilarating and fierce fight."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Prajanchai's full interview here:

The 30-year-old superstar is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Jonathan Di Bella in June 2024 at ONE Friday Fights 68 to capture the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title and join the exclusive club of fighters who became two-sport world champions.

Prajanchai grateful for the support that he receives from fellow countrymen for his upcoming world title defense at ONE 170

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative is ready to reciprocate all the love and support he constantly receives from his compatriots by performing well against Barboza on fight night.

However, he stated that this all boils down to his execution of their fight plan against the tough contender. Prajanchai stated this during the same talk with INN Sports, as he proclaimed:

"My confidence is unwavering. I receive overwhelming support. It all depends on my strategy and execution in the ring to secure victory."

The exciting ONE Fight Night 28 card will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 7, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.