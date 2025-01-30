Ellis Badr Barboza dreams of world title glory vs. Prajanchai at ONE Fight Night 28: "I want to cement my legacy"

Ellis Badr Barboza is on the cusp of reaching his ultimate goal of becoming a Muay Thai world champion, and he plans to make the most of it in a matter of days.

The British striker is set to face reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 7, which will take place in front of a hostile crowd at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of his first championship match under the world's largest martial arts organization, 'El Jefe' was the featured fighter in one of Fightlore Official's recent YouTube videos.

In one of the junctures of the video, Ellis Badr Barboza claimed that a win would certainly become a household name in the sport by saying:

"My main goal is to become a ONE Championship world champion. I'm very close. After this, I want to cement my legacy and defend my belt, and when people think of Muay Thai, I want people to think [of] Ellis Barboza [as] one of the best fighters in the world."

Ellis Badr Barboza vows to give everything he has to beat Prajanchai at ONE Fight Night 28

'El Jefe' is heading into the championship showdown with an all-in mentality, and he wants to make sure that he will perform at his best on fight night by preparing his physical condition well.

Furthermore, Barboza claims that he should not be complacent and should always be ready for Prajanchai's offense:

"Prajanchai is like a legend of the sport, you know. So I have to make sure my body is strong and ready. I can't relax so to speak. And I'm ready for anything that can happen in the fight."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action from the ONE Fight Night 28 card on Feb. 7, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

