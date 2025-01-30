  • home icon
ONE Fight Night 28: Ellis Badr Barboza says he knows how to deal with double-champ Prajanchai's Muay Femur style

By Craig Pekios
Modified Jan 30, 2025 05:39 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship

UK standout Ellis Badr Barboza believes he'll have the perfect game plan to handle Prajanchai's high fight IQ and technical style.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Fight Night 28 will see two-sport titleholder Prajanchai put his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against Barboza in a main event showdown guaranteed to deliver fireworks.

Going into his first meeting with Prajanchai, Barboza knows he's in for a tough test, but working close with his trainer, the 24-year-old contender believes he'll be ready for anything the Thai throws at him on February 7. Barboza told Fightlore Official:

"My trainer is a very good Muay Femur stylist. He was a Muay Femur-styled fighter. So he is very knowledgeable and he has a good IQ. So he has been the one putting the plan together for Prajanchai."
For those unfamiliar, Muay Femur is a refined style of Muay Thai that focuses heavily on strategy, precision, and counter-striking. Notable ONE Championship fighters who utilize this style include former ONE world champion Nong-O Hama, P4P great Saenchai, and two-sport king Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Ellis Badr Barboza faces his toughest test yet against Muay Thai icon Prajanchai

Ellis Badr Barboza goes into his first ONE world title opportunity with 17 career wins, including back-to-back victories over Thongpoon PK Saenchai and Aliff Sor Dechapan under the ONE Championship banner.

But despite all his accolades, Barboza is a considerable underdog in the eyes of many — an understandable position considering he's facing a fighter with 343 total wins.

Prajanchai has already bested some of the biggest names in all of ONE Championship. Names like Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Joseph Lasiri, and Jonathan Di Bella. Along the way, he's picked up both the ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

Now, he'll look to take out one of the UK's most exciting strikers.

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7.

Edited by C. Naik
