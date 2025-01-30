Ellis Badr Barboza leaving no stone unturned to face 'legend of the sport' Prajanchai at ONE Fight Night 28: "I can't relax"

On Feb. 7, Brit striking star Ellis Badr Barboza is looking to perform at his best when he challenges the reigning two-sport world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai for his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Before his first-ever championship match under the world's largest martial arts organization, Barboza appeared on the Fightlore Official's YouTube channel for an interview, where he discussed his preparation and mindset heading into the bout:

"Prajanchai is like a legend of the sport, you know. So I have to make sure my body is strong and ready. I can't relax so to speak. And I'm ready for anything that can happen in the fight."

Watch Ellis Badr Barboza's full interview here:

'El Jefe' is looking to bring the momentum from his previous victory over Aliff Sor Dechapan, whom he outpointed via split decision in July 2024 at ONE Fight Night 23 to set the stage for this massive matchup with the Thai superstar.

Ellis Badr Barboza promises to be ready for the fight style of Prajanchai at ONE Fight Night 28

During the same discussion with Fightlore Official, the former WBC European Muay Thai champion also revealed that his trainer might hold the key to pulling off a massive upset against Prajanchai on fight night because he has devised the fight plan.

According to Barboza, his trainer has a similar fighting style as Prajanchai:

"My trainer is a very good Muay Femur stylist. He was a Muay-Femur styled fighter. So he is very knowledgable and he has a good IQ. So he has been the one putting the plan together for Prajanchai."

ONE Fight Night 28 airs from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 7, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

