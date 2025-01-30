“It is very intense” - Ellis Badr Barboza gives a rundown of a regular training day at Venum Training Camp

Ellis Badr Barboza broke down an average day of training at Venum Training Camp.

In December 2023, Barboza made his ONE Championship debut, defeating Thongpoon with a third-round knockout. Seven months later, the UK striker returned to action and solidified himself as a strawweight Muay Thai contender with a split decision win against Aliff Sor Dechapan.

Ellis Badr Barboza's success has been a product of hard work, including many long training days at Venum Training Camp. During a recent video collaboration with 'Fightlore Official,' Barboza had this to say about a typical day at his gym:

"A normal training day at Venum. We start at 7 in the morning. I would do running or strength and conditioning work and finish with some bag work. Something like a 2-hour session. And then in the evening, after few hours rest, again we would train. 230pm. We warm up, we hit the pads, we do sparring, clinching, bag work, all body conditioning and everything to make us strong. It is very intense."

Venum Training Camp features many world-class strikers, including lightweight Muay Thai contender Sinsamut, interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane, featherweight Muay Thai contender Bampara Kouyate, and more.

The three previously mentioned fighters secured wins at ONE 170 on January 24, with Anane and Sinsamut earning $50,000 performance bonuses.

Watch the entire previously mentioned video of Barboza collaborating with 'Fightlore Official' below:

Ellis Badr Barboza looks to end Prajanchai's run as two-sport world champion

On February 7, Ellis Badr Barboza looks to conquer a life-changing opportunity in the ONE Fight Night 28 main event. Following a 2-0 promotional start, the UK striker will challenge two-sport world champion Prajanchai for his strawweight Muay Thai strap.

Prajanchai has been on a phenomenal run recently, securing consecutive wins against Sam-A (Muay Thai), Joseph Lasiri (Muay Thai), and Jonathan Di Bella (kickboxing). Barboza now plans to end his reign as a two-sport king.

ONE Fight Night 28 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The upcoming event headlined by Prajanchai vs. Barboza can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

