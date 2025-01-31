  • home icon
  "I am beyond 100 percent ready" - Prajanchai fired up to maintain status as two-sport kingpin at ONE Fight Night 28

“I am beyond 100 percent ready” - Prajanchai fired up to maintain status as two-sport kingpin at ONE Fight Night 28

By Mike Murillo
Modified Jan 31, 2025 14:39 GMT
Prajanchai ready to maintain his two-sport world champion standing at ONE Fight Night 28. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Prajanchai ready to maintain his two-sport world champion standing at ONE Fight Night 28. -- Photo by ONE Championship

Double ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai said he is fully ready for his scheduled title defense next week and maintains his elite status in ONE Championship.

The reigning strawweight Muay Thai world champion will defend his championship belt against British challenger Ellis Badr Barboza in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 8 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be the first defense of Prajanchai of the strawweight Muay Thai gold after unifying the division's championship belts in December 2023.

Speaking with Thailand's INN Sports, the 30-year-old PK Saenchai Muaythaigym standout, who is also the reigning strawweight kickboxing world champion, shared his state of readiness for his showdown against Barboza.

He said:

“For this world title defense, I am beyond 100 percent ready. I’ve been training hard for a month and a half and now I’m ready to fight.”
youtube-cover

Prajanchai completed his return to the strawweight Muay Thai throne after defeating Joseph Lasiri, to whom he lost the belt in May 2022, in their unification bout with a scintillating opening-round knockout.

Looking to dethrone him at ONE Fight Night 28 is Barboza, who earned a convincing decision victory in his last match against Malaysian-Thai fighter Aliff Sor Dechapan in July.

ONE Fight Night 28 is available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Prajanchai touts unwavering confidence ahead of title defense at ONE Fight Night 28

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is confident that he can get the job done at ONE Fight Night 28 and just needs to deliver on it.

He shared this in the same interview with INN Sports, highlighting how he is banking on the immense support he has been getting in the lead-up to his title defense against Ellis Badr Barboza as further motivation to come up with a winning performance come fight night.

The reigning champion said:

"My confidence is unwavering. I receive overwhelming support. It all depends on my strategy and execution in the ring to secure victory."

Heading into ONE Fight Night 28, Prajanchai has won five straight matches, three of which have world title implications.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
