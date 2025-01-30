“Cement my name” - Ellis Badr Barboza talks about the magnitude of possibly dethroning Prajanchai at ONE Fight Night 28

24-year-old strawweight firecracker 'El Jefe' Ellis Badr Barboza of the United Kingdom is getting ready for the biggest test of his young career.

The Fairtex athlete is coming off a close three-round split decision victory over Aliff Sor Dechapan in 2024, but will now step into the ONE Championship ring against reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai next weekend.

Speaking to Fightlore Official in a recent interview, Barboza talked about the upcoming showdown with Prajanchai and what it means to his career.

'El Jefe' stated:

"It would mean everything to me. It’s more than just the title. It can help me show that all the years that I was training has paid off and it’s not been for nothing. And it’s just to cement my name in the greats of the sport."

Barboza has proven to be one of the most exciting fighters in 'the art of eight limbs' today and a fantastic ambassador for Muay Thai in the UK.

If he can defeat Prajanchai and take home the coveted gold, it will be a historic feat that will crown another English world champion in ONE.

Only time will tell if Barboza has the skills necessary to take the Muay Thai belt from the two-sport world champion.

Ellis Badr Barboza to challenge champ-champ Prajanchai PK Saenchai for Muay Thai gold at ONE Fight Night 28

The United Kingdom's Ellis Badr Barboza can't wait to seize the opportunity next weekend as he challenges two-sport world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai for Muay Thai gold.

The two square off in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 7.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

