"I'll surely end it early" - Prajanchai wants to knock Ellis Badr Barboza out in defense of strawweight Muay Thai throne

Two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai is ready to put the pedal to the metal and register another highlight-reel finish on his resume when he takes to the ring at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 7.

The Thai striker puts his ONE strawweight Muay Thai gold on the line against Ellis Badr Barboza inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and he's confident this battle between a pair of knockout artists will be done and dusted early.

Before he seeks victory No.344 in his career, the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym affiliate shared his prediction on how this fight will end during an interview with ONE Championship, saying:

"I can't just say how I'd end the fight. But if there's a chance, I'll surely end it early. It [depends] on who misses first."

The 30-year-old is in fine form ahead of his world title defense. Prajanchai has racked up five victories on the trot, including a pair of knockouts against former divisional kings Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Joseph Lasiri.

Most recently, he came out on top in his back-and-forth war alongside Jonathan Di Bella to capture the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

If he returns to ONE Fight Night 28 in similar fashion, another triumph could be in the offing for the 'Art of Eight Limbs' specialist.

Prajanchai considering switching to flyweight division

While he's giving his upcoming fight full attention, Prajanchai admits that the thought of moving up to the flyweight division has crossed his mind.

The Bangkok native revealed during an exchange with INN Sports that he's struggling to keep up with the 125-pound limit of the weight bracket due to a couple of factors.

He shared:

"I'm considering it [moving up to flyweight]. However, for now, I'll focus on the strawweight division. Maintaining weight in this division is becoming challenging, but I'm managing it."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 28 card live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, Feb. 7.

