“Anything can happen in small gloves” - Prajanchai shares why he can’t afford to let his guard down against fiery Ellis Badr Barboza 

Prajanchai PK Saenchai will enter as a significant favorite in his strawweight Muay Thai world title defense against Ellis Badr Barboza this coming Friday.

While it's easy to get lost in the hype, the 30-year-old is not the type to let his guard down, especially when the stakes are its highest.

The two-sport kingpin will make his first appearance of 2025 as the headlining act of ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs Barboza on Prime Video on Feb. 7.

Prajanchai will certainly enjoy being serenaded by his hometown fans at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium, the same historic arena where he notched some of his biggest career accomplishments.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

While the PK Saenchai Gym affiliate will enter this showdown with all the confidence in the world, Prajanchai knows he cannot afford to be complacent.

After all, we've seen shocking upsets happen in 'The Art of Eight Limbs', especially when contested in four-ounce gloves. The double champion told ONE:

"But don't forget that anything can happen in small gloves. Sometimes, even if you hurt him until he is in bad shape, if you miss one punch, you can lose immediately. It can be seen from many examples that have happened."

Prajanchai is proud to represent Thailand on the global stage

Another big reason for Prajanchai's inspiring success comes from his desire to showcase the Thai people's unrelenting warrior spirit.

The reigning strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion fights not just for himself, as he carries the hopes and dreams of an entire nation on his shoulders.

“As I have said before, this belt is not just mine, but it belongs to Thai people all over the world. I’m a representative of the Thai people fighting against a foreigner,” he told ONE.

Needless to say, Prajanchai is as motivated as ever to make sure his two golden belts stay in The Land of Smiles.

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live in US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.