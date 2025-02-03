“Speed and sharpness” - Double-champ Prajanchai shares his striking philosophy ahead of world title defense vs. Ellis Badr Barboza

Fighters will always have a specific philosophy whenever they fight, and Prajanchai PK Saenchai's revolves around accuracy and agility.

The two-sport world champion plans to showcase that style when he defends his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against Ellis Badr Barboza in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 7 at Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with Muay Thai fighter and content creator Jacky Chan, Prajanchai said he often focuses on operating freely during matches.

Prajanchai, who also holds the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title, pointed out he'd rather strike with fast and powerful shots instead of launching into a flurry that could also exhaust his gas tank during fights.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I was not stiff or tense, I don't have to think too much. When there's an opening, I just have to punch and kick. I don't know if I'm getting blocked, I just strike. The style I like is 'quick snap'. Like come in, hit you, and run. Quick jab landed, 'quick snap'," said Prajanchai.

He added:

"That's speed and sharpness. I think speed and sharpness are elements of a powerful strike. Some fighters strike slower to generate more power. If you ask me, that's different. Fast and powerful, but slow to deploy. Speed and sharpness when combined, I think it's better."

Prajanchai has used that philosophy to carve out an enviable resume that consists of an absurd 343-52-3 professional record, 6-1 in ONE Championship, and world titles across ONE Championship, and Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadiums.

The 30-year-old now looks to retain his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai throne against Barboza in his first match of the year.

ONE Fight Night 28 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Prajanchai says letting go of unnecessary pressure helps him during fights

Combat sports will always be one of the most cutthroat industries, and Prajanchai believes undue pressure will just make the already hard job even tougher.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Thai superstar said he's learned not to fall victim to the pressure of fighting and just march straight to his matches:

"If you ask me if I feel any pressure, I don't. The more pressure you give yourself, the more you overthink, but you really can't do anything. You need to let go of it and not let the pressure overwhelm you. Just let go. Let go of it," said Prajanchai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.