“I want to have three belts” - Two-sport king Prajanchai eyes an unprecedented shot at boxing gold after ONE Fight Night 28

Prajanchai PK Saenchai could conquer unprecedented heights if everything goes to plan.

The reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion said in an interview with ONE Championship that he wants to become a three-sport world champion and capture boxing gold after ONE Fight Night 28.

Before he starts laying out his dreams of boxing glory, Prajanchai will first defend the ONE strawweight MMA world title against Ellis Badr Barboza at ONE Fight Night 28 this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Trending

Prajanchai said that after reaching the pinnacle of Muay Thai and kickboxing, he wants to create further history in boxing and become a simultaneous three-sport world champion.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"After achieving my goals in Muay Thai and kickboxing, I want to challenge myself in boxing rules in ONE Championship. I want to have three belts on my shoulders at the same time," he said.

Prajanchai is one of the most decorated fighters of his generation with an absurd 343-52-3 professional record across Muay Thai and kickboxing.

The 30-year-old was already a two-division Lumpinee Stadium and three-division Rajadamnern Stadium world champion when embarked on a brief boxing career from 2020 to 2021.

Prajanchai went a perfect 3-0 in his short boxing stint and won the WBA Asia South featherweight title in his debut against Arnon Yupang.

In 2021, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym star eventually signed with ONE Championship and had a debut to remember when he dethroned the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Prajanchai quickly relinquished the strap to Joseph Lasiri at ONE 157 but racked up a five-fight winning streak culminating in his two-sport supremacy.

After avenging his loss to Lasiri and reclaiming the undisputed strawweight Muay Thai gold in December 2023, Prajanchai collected the strawweight kickboxing throne when he outclassed Jonathan Di Bella in June 2024.

ONE Fight Night 28 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Prajanchai says Ellis Badr Barboza will be at his mercy at ONE Fight Night 28

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is ready to use every possible option when he defends the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against Ellis Badr Barboza at ONE Fight Night 28.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Prajanchai said Barboza would be in a world of hurt once they touch gloves in Bangkok:

"But I have more than just the knees. I have so many surprises for him. Fists, punches, knees, elbows – all of the Muay Thai weapons will surely be given to him.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.