  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • WATCH: Double-champ Prajanchai PK Saenchai shows the new generation's power in career-defining wins over iconic Sam-A

WATCH: Double-champ Prajanchai PK Saenchai shows the new generation's power in career-defining wins over iconic Sam-A

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Feb 03, 2025 17:00 GMT
Prajanchai and Sam-A
Prajanchai and Sam-A's duology over ONE Championship gold thrilled fans. [Photo via: ONE Championship]

The duology between reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao perfectly encapsulates how thrilling it is to see the old guard face off against the new kids on the block.

The debuting Prajanchai and Sam-A, who then held the strawweight Muay Thai gold, first crossed paths in July 2021. The former supplanted the Thai icon as the new king of the division via majority decision.

However, Prajanchai's reign did not last, as Joseph Lasiri took the gold from him via TKO in May 2022. Instead of having an immediate world title rematch with 'The Hurricane' due to the Italian-Moroccan's injuries, he faced Sam-A for the interim crown in June 2023. Prajanchai won with a stunning second-round knockout.

also-read-trending Trending

Relive Prajanchai and Sam-A's vicious battles below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

youtube-cover

After knocking out Lasiri to ascend to undisputed champion status in their December 2023 unification bout, Prajanchai added the then-vacant 125-pound kickboxing crown to his collection with a unanimous decision beatdown of former strawweight kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella last June.

The 30-year-old will have his first defense of the strawweight Muay Thai gold happen against Ellis Badr Barboza in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28 on Friday, Feb. 7.

Prajanchai expecting knockout finish at ONE Fight Night 28

Prajanchai enjoys exchanging power shots with his opponents, which is why he expects either him or Ellis Badr Barboza to get knocked out inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

He said as much in an interview with INN Sports:

"For fans anticipating a bonus, this is a must-watch. It's going to be me or him getting knocked out."

Watch the entire interview here:

youtube-cover

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी