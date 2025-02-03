WATCH: Double-champ Prajanchai PK Saenchai shows the new generation's power in career-defining wins over iconic Sam-A

The duology between reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao perfectly encapsulates how thrilling it is to see the old guard face off against the new kids on the block.

The debuting Prajanchai and Sam-A, who then held the strawweight Muay Thai gold, first crossed paths in July 2021. The former supplanted the Thai icon as the new king of the division via majority decision.

However, Prajanchai's reign did not last, as Joseph Lasiri took the gold from him via TKO in May 2022. Instead of having an immediate world title rematch with 'The Hurricane' due to the Italian-Moroccan's injuries, he faced Sam-A for the interim crown in June 2023. Prajanchai won with a stunning second-round knockout.

Trending

Relive Prajanchai and Sam-A's vicious battles below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

After knocking out Lasiri to ascend to undisputed champion status in their December 2023 unification bout, Prajanchai added the then-vacant 125-pound kickboxing crown to his collection with a unanimous decision beatdown of former strawweight kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella last June.

The 30-year-old will have his first defense of the strawweight Muay Thai gold happen against Ellis Badr Barboza in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28 on Friday, Feb. 7.

Prajanchai expecting knockout finish at ONE Fight Night 28

Prajanchai enjoys exchanging power shots with his opponents, which is why he expects either him or Ellis Badr Barboza to get knocked out inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

He said as much in an interview with INN Sports:

"For fans anticipating a bonus, this is a must-watch. It's going to be me or him getting knocked out."

Watch the entire interview here:

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.