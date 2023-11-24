“The injury took a lot of time to recover” – Joseph Lasiri guarantees he’s ‘100 percent’ healthy for title unification with Prajanchai

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Hurricane’ Joseph Lasiri says he is back and ready to compete after dealing with a pesky injury that has left him sidelined for the entirety of 2023.

Lasiri says he is a hundred percent physically and mentally ready to defend his ONE Championship gold.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Lasiri talked about his upcoming world title unification bout against an old foe.

‘The Hurricane’ said:

“Yes, I’m back at 100 percent. I was injured and the injury took me a lot of time to recover. But right now I’m at 100 percent for the fight.”

Joseph Lasiri captured the vacant ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title with a victory over Thailand’s Prajanchai PK Saenchai via third-round technical knockout at ONE 157 in May of 2022.

He then faced ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon later in the year in a bid to become a two-division world champion. Unfortunately, Lasiri fell short of victory by unanimous decision in a lackluster effort and suffered an injury shortly after, which kept him out of action for months.

‘The Hurricane’ Joseph Lasiri is back and ready to defend his ONE Championship gold

In his absence, ONE Championship crowned an interim strawweight Muay Thai world champion – none other than Joseph Lasiri’s old foe Prajanchai PK Saenchai, who took the belt against legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE Friday Fights 22 last June.

Now, Lasiri and Prajanchai are set to unify the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title belts at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon.

The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, December 22nd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.