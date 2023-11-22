“It's the same story, the same work” – Joseph Lasiri not impressed by Prajanchai’s domination of Sam-A

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Hurricane’ Joseph Lasiri is headed into hostile territory for his next fight but remains unfazed despite going up against a beloved name in ‘the art of eight limbs’.

Lasiri is set to defend his ONE Championship gold against Thai veteran Prajanchai PK Saenchai in a highly anticipated rematch for the world title at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon.

The two lock horns in the co-main event of the evening, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, December 22nd.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Lasiri says he is unimpressed by Prajanchai and stated that he thinks the Thai fighter has not evolved at all these past few years.

‘The Hurricane’ said:

“Why do I have to be impressed? You know, he [defeated] Sam-A before he fought with me as well. So it's the same story, the same work, everything is the same [on Prajanchai’s end].”

Could Lasiri replicate his success against Prajanchai in his next fight? He will have to battle not only a beloved Thai warrior in his hometown but also thousands of rabid Thai fans at Lumpinee.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 46 live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

‘The Hurricane’ Joseph Lasiri looks to go 2-0 against Prajanchai PK Saenchai

‘The Hurricane’ Joseph Lasiri first met Prajanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot in May of 2022. That fight was for the vacant ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title, left behind by the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao when he retired from the sport.

Many believed Prajanchi would get the victory over Lasiri quite easily, but that fight did not turn out the way anyone expected. Lasiri put the pace on Prajanchai, defeating the Thai star via third-round technical knockout to capture the vacant belt.