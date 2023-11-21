“He will see the 100 percent version of me” – Joseph Lasiri warns Prajanchai that he’ll be at his best at ONE Friday Fights 46

At ONE 157, Joseph Lasiri pulled off a big upset to finish Prajanchai PK Saenchai and become the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

There have been questions and accusations about the legitimacy of his title reign ever since that date, though, which should be answered in the coming weeks.

Now the holder of the interim title, Prajanchai will get his chance to correct the mistakes he made the first time around when he faces Lasiri in a title unification fight at ONE Friday Fights 46.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Joseph Lasiri said that he hopes he gets the best version of his opponent so that there can be no room for excuses this time around:

“I hope this time, if in the other one or other time, he didn’t come serious, I hope this time he will come 100 percent. I’m sure he will come at 100 percent and he will see the 100 percent version of me as well because we fought only three rounds, the championship round he didn’t fight against me.”

Watch the full interview below:

Prajanchai and Joseph Lasiri's form ahead of rematch

No one can deny that the way Lasiri was able to change his fortunes and make his way to the world championship was incredible to see.

That being said, the former champion wants his old belt back and he has proved it with his performances since that defeat at ONE 157.

Prajanchai produced a dominant display at ONE Friday Fights 22 to stop Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in the second round and become the interim champion.

Joseph Lasiri, on the other hand, was criticised for his performance against Rodtang Jitmuangnon last time out, meaning he has a huge point to prove in this unmissable rematch.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super App.