“I will come to Bangkok to do that” - Joseph Lasiri plans to put Prajanchai to sleep in front of Thai rival’s home crowd

Joseph Lasiri did it once, and he’s ready to do it again.

The reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion plans to score another knockout win against Prajanchai PK Saenchai, the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world champion, in their rematch at ONE Friday Fights 46.

The world title unification match goes down on December 22 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Lasiri said he doesn’t just want to capture undisputed gold, but he also wants to put Prajanchai to sleep in front of his hometown crowd.

Lasiri said:

“I will come to Bangkok to do that. I'm working hard to come to Bangkok and do my work.”

The second match between Prajanchai and Lasiri is part of the stacked ONE Friday Fights 46 card that will feature three world title fights.

Anissa Meksen, long considered one of the greatest female strikers ever, will take on Thai phenom Phetjeeja for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title in the card’s first world championship bout.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai will then defend the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Superbon Singha Mawynn, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, in the curtain closer.

Watch Joseph Lasiri's entire interview below:

Relive Joseph Lasiri’s inspiring world title win over Prajanchai

Joseph Lasiri was on a string of bad luck in his start to ONE Championship when he lost his first four fights in the promotion.

Despite the slump, Lasiri pushed on and bounced back with an incredible run of four wins in his next five matches. The last win in that march was his improbable world title victory over Prajanchai.

The Thai star was fresh off a stunning upset of Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title, but his first defense of the gold became Lasiri’s crowning moment.

Lasiri utterly dominated the world title meeting at ONE 157, and the Italian-Moroccan star forced Prajanchai to quit on the stool at the end of the third round to capture the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship.