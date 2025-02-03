“I have so many surprises for him” - Two-sport king Prajanchai ready to unleash all of his Muay Thai weapons vs. Ellis Badr Barboza

Double ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai said he is ready to unleash his full arsenal when he defends his strawweight Muay Thai world title this week in Thailand.

The 30-year-old Thai world champion, who is also the strawweight kickboxing king, will take on the challenge of British fighter Ellis Badr Barboza in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 8 at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship in line with his scheduled title defense, Prajanchai warned of what awaits Barboza come fight night, saying:

“But I have more than just the knees. I have so many surprises for him. Fists, punches, knees, elbows – all of the Muay Thai weapons will surely be given to him.”

At ONE Fight Night 28, Prajanchai will be making his first defense of the Muay Thai title since unifying the strawweight championship belts with a first-round knockout of former divisional king Joseph Lasiri in December 2023.

Out to dethrone him is Barboza, who scored his first victory in ONE Championship back in July with a split decision win over Malaysian-Thai fighter Aliff Sor Dechapan.

ONE Fight Night 28 is available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Prajanchai going for early finish of Ellis Badr Barboza at ONE Fight Night 28

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai says he is going for an early finish if the opportunity presents itself of Ellis Badr Barboza in their title clash at ONE Fight Night 28.

The PK Saenchai Gym standout made his intentions known in an interview with ONE Championship, saying:

"I can't just say how I'd end the fight. But if there's a chance, I'll surely end it early. It [depends] on who misses first."

Prajanchai has had six victories in ONE Championship since making his promotional debut in July 2021. Two of those wins came by way of knockout.

The most recent was over Joseph Lasiri in the opening round of their unification bout in December 2023, where he starched the former world champion with a barrage of strikes.

