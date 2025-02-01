“His punches or my elbows” - Prajanchai ready to test his striking prowess against tough challenger Ellis Badr Barboza

Dual-sport king Prajanchai is no stranger to high-stakes battles, and on the 7th of February, he faces yet another hungry opponent in 'El Jefe' Ellis Badr Barboza.

The reigning strawweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing champion didn't earn two belts by underestimating his opponents. Prajanchai understands the dangers that Barboza brings to the ring but is nonetheless eager to see whose weapons reign superior. Speaking of Barboza with Thai news outlet INNNEWS ahead of his upcoming title defense, he acknowledged 'El Jefe's strengths, saying:

"I've studied him thoroughly. He has strengths in every aspect, especially his powerful punches. We'll have to see whose striking arsenal is superior - his punches or my elbows."

Watch the full interview here:

The 24-year-old challenger Barboza similarly has been meticulous in his preparation for his title shot. Working with his trainer, who shares Muay Femur with Prajanchai, Barboza came up with a strategy against the specialized form of Muay Thai.

Ellis Badr Barboza dreams of world title glory vs Prajanchai at ONE Fight Night 28

Ellis Badr Barboza had already been to the top once before as the WBC European Muay Thai Champion, but he is unwilling to settle with reaching the peak just once in his lifetime.

On February 7, the 24-year-old challenger will aim to replicate his WBC success in the ONE Championship banner as he attempts to dethrone Prajanchai and claim the strawweight ONE Muay Thai championship belt.

For Barboza, the ultimate goal is for his name to become synonymous with the art of eight limbs. In a feature with Fightlore Official, he said:

"My main goal is to become a ONE Championship world champion. I'm very close. After this, I want to cement my legacy and defend my belt, and when people think of Muay Thai, I want people to think [of] Ellis Barboza [as] one of the best fighters in the world."

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live in US Primetime for free with an active Prime Video subscription in North America.

