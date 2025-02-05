Strawweight king Prajanchai explains the factors he’ll consider before potential move to flyweight: “It’s possible”

Prajanchai PK Saenchai wants to assess every single possibility before entertaining the idea of moving up a weight class. The 30-year-old Thai icon acknowledged that he won't be able to stay at 125 pounds forever, especially now that he's growing older.

Plus, the two-sport world champion already reached the pinnacle of his weight class after acquiring both the strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

The possibility of capturing another world championship at a higher weight class is certainly enticing for the PK Saenchai Gym standout.

However, the methodical Prajanchai won't make a possible career-altering decision with careless haste.

After all, he needs to make sure his body will be adjusted to a new weight class where he'll face bigger challenges. The double champion told ONE in an exclusive interview:

"It’s possible that I might move up to flyweight in the future. But I have to consider my weight. If I move up and I find that my power is at a disadvantage, I’d rather stay in the same division."

There's definitely no shortage of dream match-ups that await Prajanchai in ONE Championship's stacked 135-pound striking ranks if he ever decides to make the switch. Fellow Thai champions like Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon, come to mind, along with Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa.

Prajanchai cannot afford any lapses in title defense vs Ellis Badr Barboza

Before a potential flyweight move, the reigning strawweight Muay Thai kingpin must first defend his 26 pounds of gold against a dangerous challenger this coming Friday.

Prajanchai will duel UK's Ellis Badr Barboza in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 7 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the same interview with ONE, the Thai striker vowed to keep all his focus on 'El Jefe' since all it takes is a slight lapse of judgment for a dynasty to crumble.

"Anything can happen in small gloves. Sometimes, even if you hurt him until he is in bad shape, if you miss one punch, you can lose immediately."

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live in US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

