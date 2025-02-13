Phetjeeja versus Kana for atomweight kickboxing crown officially confirmed for ONE 172 in Japan

The showdown between ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja and challenger Kana Morimoto next month is officially on, ONE Championship announced on Thursday.

It joins the stacked event at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23, happening at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event marks the second straight year that the promotion is holding a live on-ground event in the 'Land of the Rising Sun'.

23-year-old Phetjeeja will defend the atomweight kickboxing world title for the first time after unifying the division's championship belts in March last year with a unanimous decision victory over former divisional queen and now-retired Janet Todd.

She is also looking to extend her undefeated run in ONE Championship, which currently stands at 6-0 since making her promotional debut in March 2023.

Out to cut her reign short is Kana, 32, a longtime champion at K-1 who is looking to continue her success in the "Home of Martial Arts." 'Krusher Queen' is coming off a bounce-back win last month with a unanimous decision victory over Moa Carlsson of Sweden after losing in her debut outing back in December.

Phetjeeja-Kana match makes it five world title fights at ONE 172

With the addition of the Phetjeeja-Kana match, ONE 172 now features five world title fights that fans can bask in.

It joins the co-headlining fight that will see ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai battle veteran Japanese kickboxer Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Also on tap is the unification bout between ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and interim world champion Nabil Anane as well at the showdown for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing gold between former divisional kings Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

The other world title match on offer is for the ONE flyweight MMA world title between former champion Adriano Moraes and No. 2 contender Yuya Wakamatsu.

Headlining the marquee event is the long-awaited showdown between martial arts icons Takeru Segawa of Japan and Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand in a flyweight kickboxing joust.

For more information on ONE 172. check out watch.onefc.com.

