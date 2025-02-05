"Fights that all fans wanted" - Rodtang, Takeru, Superlek, Tawanchai have fans hyped up for looming ONE 172 super card in Japan

ONE Championship's brightest stars are set to headline ONE 172 on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, and fans could not contain their excitement.

The promotion shared videos of the marquee event's headliners facing off on Instagram, headlined by Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa, who will have their flyweight kickboxing super fight in the main event.

In the comments section, fans shared their thoughts on the stacked 10-fight card:

"Fights that all fans wanted 💯"

"I really hope that Rodtang and Superlek will win their fights, so that then we will finally have a rematch between the two, whether in MuayThai or in Kickboxing, in Flyweight or in Bantamweight ⚔️"

"Rodtang, Tawanchai, Superlek🔥"

"Superlek⚡🤟🏽, Tawanchai 💫🦁 and Marat 🇦🇲🥊"

"Wow stack! Best card so far 😍🔥🔥"

"Kaito AND Grigorian it's just out of this World 🔥🙌 this card is pure 🔥"

"Takeru 🔥🔥🔥"

Screenshot of fans' comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Four world championship bouts have been scheduled for ONE 172.

Joining Rodtang and Takeru atop the card are ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Masaaki Noiri clashing over the interim 155-pound kickboxing crown.

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 will figure in a 145-pound Muay Thai world championship unification bout with recently crowned interim king Nabil Anane.

The ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship will be contested between former 125-pound kickboxing kings Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Last but certainly not least, former flyweight MMA world champion Adriano Moraes takes on Yuya Wakamatsu for the currently vacant 135-pound MMA crown, which then-reigning Demetrious Johnson relinquished following his retirement last September.

Nabil Anane ecstatic about long-awaited Superlek rematch at ONE 172

Nabil Anane has not forgotten how Superlek spoiled his June 2023 coming-out party in ONE with a one-shot knockout. The 20-year-old is hungry to exact revenge and take Superlek's spot atop the 145-pound Muay Thai division.

During the ONE 172 press conference, the towering Thai-Algerian stated:

"Konnichiwa everyone, I'm happy to have the chance to redeem myself with Superlek after losing to him."

