Japanese star Kana vows to unseat Phetjeeja from atomweight kickboxing throne at ONE 172: "I will win in Japan"

Japanese kickboxing star Kana couldn't have wished for a better start to 2025, and she vows to keep the momentum going when she hops back into action.

After going down to a unanimous decision loss to Anissa Meksen in her promotional bow in December last year, the 32-year-old knew she had to turn the tide around in her return against Moa Carlsson at ONE Friday Fights 95.

The Swedish sensation did give the former four-time K-1 champion a run for her money throughout their nine-minute duel. However, Kana's output, forward pressure, and significant strikes saw her cruise to a well-earned unanimous decision triumph inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

To make matters sweeter, the Matsusaka native's win booked her a shot at ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom in a massive clash that will be part of ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena on March 23.

The pair shared the ring alongside Mitch Chilson during the live broadcast of the promotion's latest ONE Friday Fights installment, and while the Japanese star did concede that she'll have work to do, she's confident of upsetting the Thai megastar in 'The Land of the Rising Sun'.

She told Mitch Chilson during her faceoff with Phetjeeja:

"Right now, me in this situation, I don't think I can take that belt. But with these two months [of preparation] and a little bit, I'll train as hard as I can. I know you're strong, but I will win in Japan."

Kana-Phetjeeja joins four other world title fights at ONE 172

Besides Kana and Phetjeeja's battle for gold, four world title matchups are set to descend in Saitama for ONE 172.

In the co-main event, Tawanchai PK Saenchai looks to complete his two-sport dream when he takes on Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Meanwhile, divisional king Superlek Kiatmoo9 and interim champ Nabil Anane unify their bantamweight Muay Thai crown.

Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao lock horns in an interim strawweight kickboxing world title contest, while Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu crossed paths again in a bid to claim the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title.

In the main event, Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa meet in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super fight.

Follow this link to purchase tickets for the show.

