“I’m tired of bumping heads” - Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon can’t wait to clash with Takeru at ONE 172 in Saitama

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is all geared up to trade limb and leather with fellow megastar Takeru Segawa.

The two greatest strikers of this generation will face off in an absolute flyweight kickboxing super fight in the main event of the stacked ONE 172 card on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Rodtang and Takeru were in attendance for the card's press conference in Tokyo this past week when the promotion announced seven more fights, including three world title matches.

As customary, fighters who attended the event had their usual face-offs, with Rodtang and Takeru being awarded no exceptions.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Taking to Instagram, Rodtang said he can't wait to finally share the Circle with Takeru in what could be one of the greatest kickboxing fights in history.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon posted:

"I want it to be a race day, I‘m tired of bumping heads.😂😂"

Rodtang has always been one of the biggest superstars in ONE Championship, and Takeru's signing to the promotion in 2023 quickly fanned the flames for a possible super fight between the two.

Takeru, the only three-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion, is arguably the greatest Japanese kickboxer of all time and was announced to fight Rodtang at ONE 165 in Jan. 2024.

Rodtang, however, had to pull out of the Tokyo card after suffering a broken hand in training camp.

Takeru ultimately faced off against Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title but fell short in his ONE Championship debut via unanimous decision.

Nevertheless, 'The Natural Born Crusher' bounced back with an epic knockout win over Burmese knockout machine Thant Zin at ONE Friday Fights 81.

Tickets for ONE 172 are now available for purchase through this link.

Takeru pledges ONE 172 purse against Rodtang Jitmuangnon to build a school in Laos

Takeru Segawa will have another fight the moment he steps away from the Circle against Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 172.

ONE Championship previously announced that Takeru pledged his full purse for his impending super fight to help fund a school in Laos.

Takeru said in ONE Championship's announcement on Instagram:

"I have a fight against Rodtang, so I want to use that fight money to build another school in Laos."

Takeru took up the mantle of the 7th Generation Tiger Mask to spearhead the foundation of the same name that holds charity drives in Japan and across Asia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.