Recapping Adrian Lee's pristine run in ONE Championship ahead of his return at ONE 172 in Japan 

Adrian Lee sky-rocketed his career to new heights last year, and he has another massive opportunity to continue his ascent on martial arts' grandest stage in his return at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

There, the 18-year-old warrior, aptly nicknamed 'The Phenom' seeks to move to 3-0 in his professional resume and ONE Championship career against fellow unbeaten talent Shozo Isojima of Japan in a lightweight MMA tussle.

Before he makes the long walk to the Circle, let's take a look at two of his fiery US$50,000 performance bonus-winning displays and preview his upcoming barnburner set for Saitama, Japan.

Adrian Lee leaves Antonio Mammarella out of breath, makes statement debut at ONE 167

Adrian Lee couldn't have written the script any better in his promotional bow and professional MMA debut at ONE 167 inside Bangkok's Impact Arena in June last year.

The Hawaii-based teenager made his intentions known early, hopping into enemy territory behind blitzing combinations before dragging Australian-based Italian Antonio Mammarella to the canvas.

The ground game specialist continued his onslaught there, even coming close with a buzzer-beating kimura. Though Mammarella survived, Adrian Lee didn't need a reminder of what he needed to do in the round that followed.

After lighting up his foe in the striking department, 'The Phenom' got a hold of Mammarella's back to sink in the rear-naked choke, get the tap at 1:56 of the second round, and prove why he's going to be a force to be reckoned with in years to come.

Adrian Lee stays perfect with dazzling submission win over Nico Cornejo at ONE 168: Denver

As he had promised, Adrian Lee made quick work of local favorite Nico Cornejo at ONE 168: Denver, the promotion's second on-ground spectacle in the United States, to cap off his 2024 with two back-to-back wins.

The Prodigy Training Center martial artist wasted no time controlling the tie, feinting in with lightning-quick combinations to set up a huge takedown that left Cornejo fearing the worst.

True enough, the teenage sensation used his frame to shut out any exit routes for the American.

With his foe right where he wanted him to be, Lee swarmed in with a salvo of strikes before locking in a rear-naked choke that forced a tap from 'The Steel City Kid' at 2:37 of the contest.

Adrian Lee's tools to victory over Shozo Isojima at ONE 172 in Japan

Adrian Lee, younger brother to ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee, former atomweight MMA queen Angela, and the late Victoria, has continued to showcase experience and IQ beyond his years.

But he might be forced to dig much deeper into his world-class arsenal at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena as Isojima seeks to live up to his hype in his promotional bow.

The 27-year-old Japanese seeks to build on his 5-0 resume, announce himself as a legitimate threat in the lightweight division, and make his hometown crowd proud.

That said, Lee's ability to push the pace and seamlessly transition between striking and grappling could give him the edge over the local hero when they lock horns at ONE 172 next month.

After all, no one has found an answer to 'The Phenom's ultra-instinctive MMA game, and the young star plans to keep it that way come fight night.

The entire card will be available live at watch.onefc.com on Sunday, March 23. Tickets for the show can be purchased here.

