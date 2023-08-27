A glammed-up Miesha Tate posing with Joanna Jedrzejczyk in front of UFC ring girls' dressing room sends MMA social media into a flurry

A newly surfaced picture of former UFC champions Miesha Tate and Joanna Jedrzejczyk has sent MMA fans into a frenzy.

Jedrzejczyk uploaded a picture of herself with 'Cupcake' on her Instagram account, where the two of them can be seen standing in front of the UFC octagon girls' dressing him. In the caption of the post, the 36-year-old shared her experience of working with the former bantamweight queen.

"Great working and spending time with da champ Miesha Tate," wrote Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

MMA fans took to the comments section of the Polish fighter's post to share their appreciation for the two athletes.

"Omg two favorite fighters. I would have geeked out."

"Too much beauty in one spot!"

"Two UFC legends!!!"

MMA fans react to Joanna Jędrzejczyk's Instagram post with Miesha Tate

During her active days as a fighter, Joanna Jedrzejczyk used to be a dominant force in the UFC's strawweight division.

The 36-year-old defeated Carla Esparza at UFC 185 to become crowned the new 115-pound queen and then went on to successfully defend the belt five times. This run included victories over Jessica Penne, Claudia Gadelha, Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Jessica Andrade.

Jedrzejczyk then hit a rough patch as she went on to lose five out of her next seven UFC fights. Her last UFC outing took place at UFC 275 in a rematch against Zhang Weili. The Polish fighter came up short that night and was brutally knocked out by a spinning back fist in the second round.

After the fight, Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement from the sport.

Miesha Tate's run in the UFC

After building a professional record of 13-3, Miesha Tate entered the UFC. But the journey was not smooth in the beginning as 'Cupcake' lost her first two UFC outings against Cat Zingano and Ronda Rousey.

But the 37-year-old bounced back and went on to win her next four fights, including victories over Liz Carmouche, Sara McMann and Jessica Eye. This run earned her a shot at UFC gold as she fought Holly Holm for the bantamweight title at UFC 196. Tate submitted Holm in the fifth round to be crowned the new bantamweight queen.

'Cupcake' lost the title in her very next fight against Amanda Nunes and suffered another defeat against Raquel Pennington at UFC 205.

After that loss, the 37-year-old announced her retirement from the sport. But that did not last forever as Tate returned to the UFC in July 2021.

Since her comeback, 'Cupcake' has fought three times and won one of those encounters.

Catch up with the news and regular updates for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Heavyweight title unification fight