“A good balance of work and play” - Kickboxing queen Jackie Buntan shares how she maintains a life outside of fighting

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan of the United States and the Philippines is one of the best female fighters in the world today.

Of course, none of her success would have come without the countless hours of hard work she has poured in the gym. But that's not to say Buntan doesn't know how to strike a balance.

In fact, the Filipina-American star believes balancing her life in and out of fighting has been absolutely key.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Buntan explained the importance of maintaining a balance in her life.

The 27-year-old told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I really do value and make sure I have a good balance of work and play. I think I've been able to balance that. I'm at a point in my life where I've been able to balance that because I think if you don't have either, one's gonna suffer. You always hear that with athletes - if they get that burnout, they don't have anything that pulls them away from it."

Needless to say, fans are eager to see Jackie Buntan back in the ONE Championship ring later this year to defend her gold.

Jackie Buntan happy to come full circle with world title win: "It solidified everything for me"

Filipina-American striking superstar Jackie Buntan made history last November when she defeated French-Algerian kickboxing icon 'C18' Anissa Meksen to capture the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world title.

To the 27-year-old, that moment allowed her to realize her dream of hoisting the 26 pounds of gold over her shoulders.

Buntan said:

"It solidified everything for me. There were many times where I had so much doubt about pursuing this path of being a professional athlete, especially in combat sports. But after winning the belt, it just kind of solidified like, 'OK, those doubts can all go to rest.'"

