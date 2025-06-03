“Los Angeles can rally together” - Jackie Buntan recalls how her community recovered from tragic California wildfires

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan of the United States and the Philippines is a resident of California's bay area, and is all too familiar with recent devastating wildfires to hit the region.
Due to the calamity, Buntan has also expressed gratitude with how the community has come together to help each other.
The Filipina-American star recently did an interview with ONE Championship, and had this to say:
"There were so many people rallying together to help fundraise and also just help out with things that these families and couples may need. I think that was evident with how fast Los Angeles can rally together when we're in need."
Buntan herself has helped in her own way. More importantly, she has served as an inspiration to many people in her community and around the world, as the reigning ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion.
Today, the Californian is one of the finest female strikers in the world, and reigns supreme in the world's largest martial arts organization.
Jackie Buntan says winning world title helped her overcome lack of confidence: "Those doubts can all go to rest"
There was a time that Jackie Buntan really began doubting herself. However, the Filipina-American star kept soldiering on, and eventually, that led to a world title.
According to the Californian and Boxing Works product, winning the ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world championship helped her solidify her own skills in her mind. Speaking to ONE Championship, she said:
"It solidified everything for me. There were many times where I had so much doubt about pursuing this path of being a professional athlete, especially in combat sports. But after winning the belt, it just kind of solidified like, 'OK, those doubts can all go to rest.'"
