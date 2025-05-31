“Opening up the doors in this generation" - Jackie Buntan says Janet Todd deserves more praise for being a trailblazer in women’s striking 

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan of the United States and the Philippines wants to give shine to her Boxing Works teammate, former ONE world champion Janet Todd.

Ad

Buntan has been training with Todd in California's bay area for the entirety of her career, and you can say that the Filipino-American star has learned everything she knows from Todd.

Todd is the former longtime ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion. And both Buntan and 'JT' have been coached by renowned kickboxer Brian Popejoy.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Buntan says it was a huge honor to be recognized as a trailblazer in Muay Thai in the U.S., and she believes Todd was a huge part of it.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Buntan said:

"That's a huge honor. It's crazy to be able to be one of the select few from the States to do it. My training partner, my good friend Janet Todd, is like a pioneer in that - not just for women, but in American Muay Thai in general - opening up the doors in this generation."

Ad

Jackie Buntan says she can feel the target on her back: "That makes me more motivated"

Everyone wants a piece of Jackie Buntan, and the Filipino-American star is loving it.

The reigning ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion says she sits firmly atop the mountain and is welcoming any and all challengers in ONE Championship.

Ad

She told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"It's more so a realization like, 'OK, you are number one in the world now, there's a target on my back.' I know everyone wants the belt. It makes it exciting, and that makes me more motivated."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Jackie Buntan's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.