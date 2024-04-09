Newly minted ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Alexis Nicolas is still on cloud nine at the moment after his crowning glory in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 21 last Friday, when he unanimously beat former undisputed world champion Regian Eersel.

Nicolas and Eersel put on an outstanding show for the fans inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as the former became the first-ever fighter to score a win over the latter.

The 25-year-old Frenchman was asked by the media during the post-fight conference how he felt when he stained the immaculate record of 'The Immortal', and he exclaimed:

"It's a very good feeling right now. I expected for the bonus, you know, because it was a very big war. He won 22 fights and never lost. So for me, it's a big performance to win this belt."

Although he missed out on the hefty $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for the performance bonus of the night (which was secured by Ben Tynan, Kade Ruotolo, and Tye Ruotolo), Alexis Nicolas was still able to extend his professional win streak to 24 and strike gold in only his second fight under the promotion.

Alexis Nicolas believes that his win over Regian Eersel proves he is the best in the world

After this fight for the world title against Eersel was offered to him by the world's largest martial arts organization, Alexis Nicolas already knew that he had the tools to dethrone the longtime world champion.

His performance during the fight, which even dropped the pride of Suriname in the second round, only cements his status as the current best kickboxer in the world.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 21 via the free event replay.

