"A great boxer, a pathetic lonely man" - Fans react to 46-year-old Floyd Mayweather showing off his riches on social media 

Floyd Mayweather offering his wealth to rapper NBA YoungBoy got the fans talking on social media.

Mayweather is one of the world's highest-paid athletes. He has a reported net worth of $285 million and often flaunts his wealth on social media. In a recent video on his Instagram, the 46-year-old can be seen sitting in a luxury car while two briefcases full of cash lay next to him.

Mayweather labeled it as ‘another ordinary day’ in his life and elaborated further on the scene:

“Just another ordinary day, chillin’ in an EWB Rolls Royce! For those that don’t know what an EWB is, that’s an extended wheelbase Rolls Royce. I need the legroom; I know I ain’t that tall, about 5’8.5”, some days 5’9”. But it is what it is. Chilling and sitting here watching ‘The Thrill in Manilla’, the Ali vs. Frazier documentary.”

‘Money’ then pointed to the briefcases and addressed rapper NBA YoungBoy:

“And the bag, it’s crazy! NBA YoungBoy, see all of this? It’s on its way to you. Let’s go!”

Watch the Instagram video below:

For the uninitiated, NBA YoungBoy has a baby boy with the boxer’s daughter Iyana ‘YaYa’ Mayweather. ‘Money’ has praised the rapper on several occasions and wished him well.

Boxing journalist Michael Benson re-posted the video on his X account. Fans seemed displeased with the retired boxer’s showmanship and shared their thoughts in the comments section of the video:

@SamlovesKlopp commented:

“A great boxer, a pathetic lonely man.”

@hugoadame01 wrote:

“Floyd still looking for validation at this point is very sad.”

Other boxing fans commented:

“Got no friends though.”

“The fact that he feels the need to do this is actually quite sad tbh.”

“It’s almost like he is compensating.”

Catch more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Mayweather's post

Floyd Mayweather showers praise on NBA YoungBoy

Although NBA YoungBoy has a baby boy with Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, the couple has been embroiled in a public feud and legal battle over the last couple of years. According to reports, YaYa Mayweather found NBA YoungBoy with another woman, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, and stabbed her in the arm.

However, ‘Money’ has a ton of respect for the rapper. While speaking on The Pivot Podcast, the 46-year-old said:

“I’m proud of NBA YoungBoy, a very, very talented young kid, one of the biggest artists as far as in music. He’s got a cult-like following. I look at him just like one of my sons. I only want the best for him.”

Watch the full podcast episode below (27:29):