"I hate that h*e" - NBA YoungBoy flames Floyd Mayweather and daughter Yaya in response to John Gotti III's sister's threats

NBA YoungBoy is not a combat sports athlete of any sort. He is neither a boxer nor is he a mixed martial artist. Instead, he is a rapper. However, his affiliation to Floyd Mayweather Jr. through his previous relationship with the all-time great pugilist's daughter, has led to him being caught in the crossfires of an ongoing feud.

'Money' recently took part in an exhibition boxing match against John Gotti III. The bout ultimately ended in a brawl and has since erupted into a full-blown feud between the Gotti family and the Mayweathers. Unfortunately, NBA YoungBoy was briefly mentioned by John Gotti III's sister, prompting him to respond with a video.

Nicolette Gotti took to Instagram to post a disparaging message about Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s daughter. She referenced NBA YoungBoy by labeling him an animal who "ran through" Yaya Mayweather, before highlighting that he has fathered children with 12 different women.

NBA Youngboy did not mince words in his response to Nicolette Gotti as he expressed his hatred for Yaya Mayweather before warning her:

"I hope you do that bi*ch the worst way, two, three years from now. I don't give a f*ck, it ain't my business, I hate that h*e. And when it come to her daddy, that n***a don't need to be in my mentions, I don't f*ck with him. Your brother lost the fight. Every man gotta lose, every dog have their day, man, that's how it go. I idolize your daddy. Man, next time you ever disrespect me, y'all gonna have to bomb me. Have a blessed day, beautiful." [sic]

It's safe to say that the Louisiana rapper isn't concerned with Nicolette Gotti targeting Yaya Mayweather, but doesn't appreciate being roped into a feud that doesn't include him.

What happened between NBA YoungBoy and the Mayweathers?

Yaya Mayweather is the daughter of all-time great boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. In the past, she was in a relationship with NBA YoungBoy, with whom she has a child. Unfortunately, the relationship did not end well. Instead, the pair were embroiled in a legal issue that reached the public ear.

Back in 2020, Yaya Mayweather arrived at the rapper's home, only to find another woman, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs. This enraged her enough to allegedly retrieve knives that she used to repeatedly stab Jacobs in the arm. This led to the end of her relationship with the rapper, who later targeted her father in a song.

Despite the enmity between him and the Mayweathers, he has never been among the celebrities that 'Money' has challenged to an exhibition bout.

