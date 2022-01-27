How many kids does NBA YoungBoy have? Rapper claims Yaya Mayweather won't let him see their son

It seems like NBA YoungBoy’s issues are never-ending. Born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, the rapper, was recently trending on social media with Yaya “Iyanna” Mayweather after a snippet from the artist’s new song Carry On went viral.

The snippet was shared by the American blog It’s Onsite on January 25. Although fans were excited about the new track, a few others were concerned with the song's lyrics.

Kentrell raps the following lyrics on the unreleased song:

“She doesn’t want KJ to come, but then, she tries to FaceTime him with me, but I don’t wanna talk at all.”

In another portion of the song, he raps:

“I don’t give a f**k. B***h, go tell the critics."

The artist seemingly alleges that Mayweather is not allowing their son KJ to join him in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he is living under house arrest. While many fans have supported Mayweather's decision, others called her out on it.

Kentrell recently had a spat with his other son’s mother, Arcola, where the former demanded she fly back to Utah to pick up their son.

NBA’s ex-girlfriend Lil Blue also got his name tattooed on the inside of her lip, leading to different reactions online.

Children of NBA YoungBoy

YoungBoy is primarily famous for writing and releasing his songs from prison. He is reportedly the father of seven children, although the exact number is disputed.

NBA’s youngest child is Kentrell Jr, born on January 9, 2021. Iyanna Mayweather, the mother of the child, was arrested in April 2021 for reportedly stabbing the mother of one of YoungBoy’s other children.

The 22-year-old welcomed his daughter Kodi Capri with actress Drea Symone on Thanksgiving 2020. Reports say Kodi is the couple’s second child.

Armani is NBA’s only child whose name does not start with K. She is Kentrell's second child with Nisha. Armani has an older brother named Kayden. YoungBoy also shares another child, Kacey, with social media influencer Jania Bania. She was born on February 13, 2019.

The artist’s fifth child is Taylin, born on March 19, 2017, and his mother is Nia, who had a one-night stand with NBA YoungBoy. Paternity tests confirmed that Taylin is YoungBoy’s son.

Born on July 6, 2017, Kamiri is YoungBoy’s son with Starr Dejanee. Kamiri also has a brother, Kamron.

The Baton Rogue, Louisiana native’s oldest child is Kayden, born on July 14, 2016. His mother is Nisha and has also appeared in his father’s video for single Kacey Talk with his half-brother Kacey.

