“A great experience for me” - Nabil Anane to write his name Japan’s combat sports lore in title unification match against Superlek

Nabil Anane has always had an affinity for Japan and its culture. The next time he steps inside the Circle, he will have his chance to etch his name in the country's deep martial arts lore.

The ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will square off against Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a unification match for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai throne at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang at the iconic Saitama Super Arena.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Anane said he always had amazing experiences whenever he visited Japan.

This time, however, he has to deal with arguably the biggest fight of his career.

Nabil Anane said:

"That will be a great experience for me. Because I really like Japan. Well, the last time I went to Japan, I appreciated everything, you know. Even the food, the people out there. Everything was very nice, and I do really like Japan, and it's a big pleasure to fight there in Japan."

Anane had a previous press tour for ONE 172, during which he and Superlek even joked around with each other.

The second press conference, however, saw Anane in full business mode.

He gave Superlek the cold shoulder throughout the event and the customary faceoffs.

Anane, though, does have a reason to dig deep into his psyche in front of Superlek.

The 6-foot-4 phenom has a stellar 6-1 record in ONE Championship, and that lone defeat came at the hands of Superlek.

Anane suffered a brutal first-round knockout loss to the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing and bantamweight Muay Thai world champion in his promotional debut in June 2023 in Bangkok.

With that defeat still lingering in his mind, Anane wants nothing more than to beat Superlek and claim the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in Japan.

Nabil Anane says he's not the same fighter Superlek beat in 2023

Nabil Anane is out for revenge and hellbent on proving to Superlek that he's far from the fighter from their 2023 encounter.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Anane said he's grown exponentially since losing to Superlek in Bangkok, and he's ready to even the score in Saitama.

"Yeah, we have fought once, and now I got the chance to get revenge. It’s been only two years, I think, and I grew so much. I changed a lot."

