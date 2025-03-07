A Hard Days Night: Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny prediction - Picking the winner for the WBA featherweight title fight

The Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny prediction is here to provide fans with strategic and tactical insight into the seven-fight boxing card scheduled for next weekend on March 15. It is headlined by the featherweight title clash between Ball and Doheny, with the former defending his WBA belt.

In more championship action, Andrew Cain defends his British, Commonwealth, and WBC Silver bantamweight titles against a game Charlie Edwards. The final championship matchup on the card is Brad Strand vs. Ionut Baluta for the vacant WBO European super bantamweight title.

So, with plenty of action awaiting boxing fans next weekend, who should be expected to win?

#1. WBA featherweight title: Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny

The Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny bout serves as the main event of the card, but isn't expected to be all that competitive. Ball steps into the bout as the WBA featherweight champion with an undefeated 21-0-1 record consisting of 12 stoppage wins. Moreover, he is still in his physical prime at 28 years old.

The same cannot be said for Doheny. Not only is he 38 and in the twilight of his career, he is also coming off a crushing TKO loss to heavy-hande Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue, and in a lower weight class no less. While he has a respectable record of 26-5, he did not look good against Inoue.

Doheny seemed slower and less mobile than usual. Whether this was due to the weight cut or age is anyone's guess. However, Ball has momentum and remains unbeaten. So, despite Doheny being the more powerful fighter with 20 stoppages, he is facing a task that may very well be too tall at his age.

Although upsets happen in boxing, Ball should be favored to emerge victorious come fight night, especially by decision, as Doheny remains outrageously tough.

The Prediction: Nick Ball via unanimous decision

#2. The rest of the Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny predictions

Winners in bold.

WBA featherweight title: Nick Ball (c) vs. TJ Dohenyy

British, Commonwealth, and WBC Silver bantamweight titles: Andrew Cain (c) vs. Charlie Edwards

WBO European super bantamweight title (vacant): Brad Strand vs. Ionut Boluta

Super flyweight: Jack Turner vs. Ryan Farrag

Lightweight: Jadier Herrera vs. Jose Rodolfo Macias

Middleweight: Jack Power vs. Jose Aguirre

Middleweight: Stephen Clarke vs. Dmitri Protkunas

