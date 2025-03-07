Hard Days Night - Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The Hard Days Night: Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny event takes place next weekend on March 15. It marks one of Queensberry Promotions' most high-profile cards of the month, featuring a featherweight championship bout between the undefeated Ball and his game opponent Doheny.

Ad

Ball defends his WBA featherweight title against Doheny over 12 rounds in a classic England vs. Ireland clash. Elsewhere, the event features Andrew Cain defending his British, Commonwealth, and WBC Silver bantamweight titles against fellow Englishman, Charlie Edwards.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In more championship action, Brad Strand faces Ionut Baluta for the vacant WBO European super bantamweight title. Then at super flyweight, Jack Turner puts his undefeated record on the line against Ryan Farrag. Meanwhile, unbeaten lightweight Jadier Herrera takes on Jose Rodolfo Macias.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Finally, at middleweight, undefeated prospects Jake Power and Stephen Clarke face perennial losers in Jose Aguirre and Dmitri Protkunas respectively in bouts meant to elevate them by presenting them with easier matchups.

Ad

What time is the Hard Days Nights card?

The card is expected to take place at 2:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 11:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American viewers. Unfortunately, there's no verifiable information regarding the ringwalks for the main event.

Times for non-American fans can be seen in the table below:

Country The Card U.S.A. 2:00 PM E.T. / 11:00 AM P.T. (March 15) U.K. 7:00 PM G.M.T. (March 15) U.A.E. 11:00 PM G.S.T. (March 15) India 12:30 AM I.S.T. (March 16) Brazil 4:00 PM B.R.T. (March 15) Australia 6:00 AM G.M.T. +11 (March 16)

Ad

How to watch Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny?

The Hard Days Night event can be streamed on TNT Sports for fans on U.K. soil. Unfortunately, there are no disclosed streaming options for non-U.K. fans at this moment.

The Hard Days Night venue

The Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny event will be held at Liverpool Arena/M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, Merseyside, England.

Ad

The full Hard Days Night fight card

The current Hard Days: Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny fight card is as follows:

WBA featherweight title: Nick Ball (c) vs. TJ Doheny

British, Commonwealth, and WBC Silver bantamweight title: Andrew Cain vs. Charlie Edwards

WBO European super bantamweight title (vacant): Brad Strand vs. Ionut Boluta

Super flyweight: Jack Turner vs. Ryan Farrag

Lightweight: Jadier Herrera vs. Jose Rodolfo Macias

Middleweight: Jack Power vs. Jack Aguirre

Middleweight: Stephen Clarke vs. Dmitri Protkunas

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.