Hard Days Night - Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Mar 07, 2025 00:48 GMT
ball
The Nick Ball (top left) vs. TJ Doheny (top right) card is set for next week [Image Courtesy: @Queensberry via X/Twitter]

The Hard Days Night: Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny event takes place next weekend on March 15. It marks one of Queensberry Promotions' most high-profile cards of the month, featuring a featherweight championship bout between the undefeated Ball and his game opponent Doheny.

Ball defends his WBA featherweight title against Doheny over 12 rounds in a classic England vs. Ireland clash. Elsewhere, the event features Andrew Cain defending his British, Commonwealth, and WBC Silver bantamweight titles against fellow Englishman, Charlie Edwards.

In more championship action, Brad Strand faces Ionut Baluta for the vacant WBO European super bantamweight title. Then at super flyweight, Jack Turner puts his undefeated record on the line against Ryan Farrag. Meanwhile, unbeaten lightweight Jadier Herrera takes on Jose Rodolfo Macias.

Finally, at middleweight, undefeated prospects Jake Power and Stephen Clarke face perennial losers in Jose Aguirre and Dmitri Protkunas respectively in bouts meant to elevate them by presenting them with easier matchups.

What time is the Hard Days Nights card?

The card is expected to take place at 2:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 11:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American viewers. Unfortunately, there's no verifiable information regarding the ringwalks for the main event.

Times for non-American fans can be seen in the table below:

CountryThe Card
U.S.A.2:00 PM E.T. / 11:00 AM P.T. (March 15)
U.K.7:00 PM G.M.T. (March 15)
U.A.E.11:00 PM G.S.T. (March 15)
India12:30 AM I.S.T. (March 16)
Brazil4:00 PM B.R.T. (March 15)
Australia6:00 AM G.M.T. +11 (March 16)
How to watch Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny?

The Hard Days Night event can be streamed on TNT Sports for fans on U.K. soil. Unfortunately, there are no disclosed streaming options for non-U.K. fans at this moment.

The Hard Days Night venue

The Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny event will be held at Liverpool Arena/M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, Merseyside, England.

The full Hard Days Night fight card

The current Hard Days: Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny fight card is as follows:

  • WBA featherweight title: Nick Ball (c) vs. TJ Doheny
  • British, Commonwealth, and WBC Silver bantamweight title: Andrew Cain vs. Charlie Edwards
  • WBO European super bantamweight title (vacant): Brad Strand vs. Ionut Boluta
  • Super flyweight: Jack Turner vs. Ryan Farrag
  • Lightweight: Jadier Herrera vs. Jose Rodolfo Macias
  • Middleweight: Jack Power vs. Jack Aguirre
  • Middleweight: Stephen Clarke vs. Dmitri Protkunas

