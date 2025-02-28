Boxing schedule for March 2025: Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr., Sebastian Fundora and Mikaela Mayer's next title defense, and more

The March 2025 boxing schedule is stacked to the brim. Tomorrow, on March 1, TGB Promotions, GTD Promotions, and Premier Boxing Champions collaborate on an event streamed on DAZN and headlined by Gervonta 'Tank' Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. The pair compete for 'Tank's' WBA lightweight title.

Ad

Meanwhile, the co-main event features Jose Valenzuela defending his WBA super lightweight title against Gary Antuanne Russell. On the same day, Salita Promotions and DAZN host a four-fight event, with Subriel Matias vs. Gabriel Valenzuela at super lightweight serving as the headliner.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

There's also Alfredo Santiago defending his NABO super lightweight title against Javier Fortuna. The final March 1 card features a Matchroom Boxing and DAZN event consisting of Lewis Crocker vs. Paddy Donovan as the welterweight main event , as well as Tommy McCarthy vs. Steven Ward at cruiserweight.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Then on March 7, an all-women's card will hosted by Boxxer and streamed on Peacock and Sky Sports. Natasha Jonas defends her WBC and IBF women's welterweight titles against Lauren Price, who defends her WBA women's welterweight title in the unification headliner.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another title bout set for the event is Caroline Dubois, sister to Daniel Dubois. She defends her WBC women's lightweight title against South Korea's Bo Mi Re Shin. On March 8, a low-key event hosted by Pro Box Promotions and streamed on YouTube takes place.

It features Arnold Khegai vs. Joet Gonzalez at featherweight, Luis Torres vs. Nicholas Walters at lightweight, and Jesus Saracho vs. Louie Lopez at welterweight.

Is there more boxing in March?

On March 12, No Limit Boxing and an unknown broadcaster featutres Keith Thurman vs. Brock Jarvis for WBA International super welterweight gold. A day later on March 13, Teiken Promotions and ESPN+ host an event headlined by Kenshiro Teraji vs. Seigo Yuri Akui for WBA and WBA flyweight gold.

Ad

Then on March 14, Eyes of the Tiger Management and ESPN+ feature Erik Bazinyan vs. Steven Butler at super middleweight, while March 15 hosts Queensberry Promotions' Nick Ball's WBA featherweight title defense against TJ Doheny on TNT Sports.

On the same day, Matchroom Boxing and DAZN host a card main-evented by Austin Williams and Patrice Volny in a middleweight bout. Meanwhile, Omari Jones faces Alessio Mastronunzio at super welterweight. Days later on March 22, Premier Boxing Champions and Amazon Prime organize their own event.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It features the return of the slick Sebastian Fundora, who defends his WBC and WBO super welterweight titles against Chordale Booker. On the same day, Matchroom and DAZN return with George Kambosos Jr. vs. Daud Yordan at super lightweight, and Skye Nicolson defending her WBC women's featherweight title.

She does so against Tiara Brown. Another Matchroom and DAZN event takes place on March 28, with Patrick Brown debuting against Vladimir Řezníček at cruiserweight. A day later, on March 29, Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN present William Zepeda vs. Tevin Farmer for the interim WBC lightweight title.

Ad

On the same day, Top Rank and ESPN+ sees Mikaela Mayer defend her WBO women's welterweight title against Sandy Ryan. Also on the same day, is Angel Ayala's IBF flyweight title defense against Masamichi Yabuki under the 3150 Fight promotional banner.

Lastly, Misfits Boxing and DAZN host KSI vs. Dillon Danis on March 29.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.