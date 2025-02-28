Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price prediction: Picking the winner for the WBC, IBF and WBA welterweight title fight

The Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price prediction is here to provide boxing fans with strategic and tactical insight into next Friday's women's welterweight title fight. Jonas puts two of her championship belts on the line, while Price will do the same with one of hers.

However, it isn't the only title fight scheduled for the all-women's boxing card. Rising undefeated prospect Chloe Watson defends her EBU European women's flyweight belt against the streaking Jasmina Zapotoczna. In a return to world title action, women's lightweight plays host to an explosive bout.

Caroline Dubois, sister to heavyweight power-puncher Daniel Dubois, defends her WBC women's lightweight title against heavy-handed South Korean challenger Bo Mi Re Shin. With various high-level fights scheduled, who is expected to emerge victorious come fight night?

#1. WBC, IBF and WBA welterweight title: Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price

Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price is a unification bout, with three world titles on the line. Jonas defends her WBC and IBF women's welterweight belts, while Price defends her WBA women's welterweight strap. Heading into the fight, Jonas boasts a 16-2-1 record, with 9 stoppages to her name.

Meanwhile, Price is unbeaten at 8-0, with just two stoppages. Despite being less experienced at the professional level, Price is an Olympic gold medalist with ample amateur boxing experience. She has youth on her side, being 30 years old, which is 10 years younger than the 40-year-old Jonas.

Moreover, she will have a noticeable speed advantage in the ring. Price, by contrast, will be the far more powerful puncher and four inches taller. Unfortunately, her age may prove to be a bigger disadvantage than anticipated, while her experience may not be what it's expected to be.

Price's amateur run was something to behold, as she managed to score a middleweight win over the great Savannah Marshall, the latter of whom remains the only fighter to beat the GWOAT, Claressa Shields. It is likely she will send Jonas into retirement.

The Prediction: Lauren Price via unanimous decision

#1. The rest of the Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price predictions

Winners are in bold.

WBC women's lightweight title: Caroline Dubois vs. Bo Mi Re Shin

Women's featherweight: Karriss Artingstall vs. Raven Chapman

Women's super welterweight: Cindy Ngamba vs. Kirstie Bavington

EBU European women's flyweight title: Chloe Watson vs. Jasmina Zapotoczna

Women's super bantamweight: Francesca Hennessy vs. Carla Camila Campos

