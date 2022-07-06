"She's got to land clean" - Claressa Shields admits Savannah Marshall has one chance for victory

In an interview with EsNews, Claressa Shields discussed her upcoming fight with Savannah Marshall. The bout is being targeted for September 10, 2022 at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Shields stated that she would be proving to fans, critics, and fighters alike why she calls herself the 'GWOAT' (Greatest Woman Of All Time). She detailed how she wants to use this fight to prove that she isn't cocky or full of herself, and that she truly has what it takes to back up her statements of being the best:

"I believe 100% in my skills, in my offense and my defense and in my power, and I believe that I'm a great boxer. I am the greatest woman of all time and she doesn't have what it takes to beat me."

Shields discussed comments Marshall had made about saying that she was going to knock her out in the second round in addition to outboxing her. Shields denied the possibility of Marshall being capable of outboxing her or taking her into deep waters in their fight. She did, however, mention that there was one way Marshall could beat her:

"The only way she'll be able to get the victory over me is to use her one-knockout punch power and she's got to land clean. And when she lands clean, if I go down, she has to deal with me getting back up. I'm gonna be mad as hell if I gotta get back up."

Claressa Shields believes that Marshall's only path to victory will be a knockout, but it won't be easy, she warned. She recounted how she had been hurt in the first round of a previous fight with Hannah Gabriels and rallied back to beat her unanimously.

Watch the full video here:

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall history

The bad blood between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall extends all the way back to the qualifying competitions for the 2012 London Olympics. Marshall and Shields met to fight for a spot in the Olympics, and Marshall handed Shields her first and only loss as both an amateur and a professional.

Shields was still given a spot to compete in the Olympics and went on to win a gold metal in the Games. However, the scorn from the loss she felt she didn't deserve is still prevalent in the build-up to this rematch.

During a press conference with Sky Sports, Claressa Shields revealed that she considers Marshall to be one of her biggest haters:

"I don't hate nobody. But I don't like her, and she's one of my biggest haters."

