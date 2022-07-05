"I am kind of jealous" - Claressa Shields motivates Adrien Broner ahead of his return 

In a FaceTime session between Claressa Shields and Adrien Broner, Shields spoke with him about training and offered some words of encouragement ahead of his return to boxing.

She stated:

"I'm kind of jealous because you got my f*cking coach, bro. I'm like, 'Give him back!'"

Broner joked that he was more than ready to send her coach back because he was working him to death. Shields added that he is a tough coach with "no chill" who constantly pushes his athletes to the limit.

She then offered Broner some heartfelt words of motivation:

"Look, I'm proud of you and I can't wait for you to return."

The last time Adrien Broner, also known as 'The Problem', fought was in a February 2021 victory over Jovanie Santiago. This win pushed his record to a total of 34-4, with 24 knockouts.

Broner has stated that his return to the ring is expected to take place this month on ShowTime against Omar Figueroa Jr.

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall

A date and location has been confirmed for the match between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall. They will meet in the ring for the Undisputed Middleweight Championship on September 10, 2022 at the O2 Arena in London.

This match will unify all the belts at 160. Marshall currently holds the WBO belt that was won against Hannah Rankin in 2020, while Shields holds the unified WBA, IBF, and WBC belts.

Claressa Shields has previously been the undisputed champion of the middleweight and super-welterweight divisions, and has won super-middleweight belts earlier in her professional career. As a two-time Olympic champion, she has taken gold medals at both London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Shields has openly expressed her disdain for Marshall, which stems back to their meeting in the qualifying rounds of the 2012 London Olympics. Marshall is the only blemish on Shields' record as an amateur, making this a match-up that is long overdue.

Shields stated in the press conference for their bout on Sky Sports:

"I don't like her and she's one of my biggest haters."

