 "We went to the club and had a ball" - Adrien Broner flaunts his rich lifestyle and money

Adrien Broner posted a video on Instagram showing stacks of cash. The American boxer is likely making a return to boxing and is back in training.

On Instagram, Broner said:

Ni**as don’t have friendly dice games no more man after this we all still went to the club and had a ball @yellabeezy214 and @trapboyfreddy @jprincejr what’s popping

Accompanied by the caption was a video of Broner and a few others celebrating with cash:

Across his storied career, Adrien ‘About Billions’ Broner has had money problems. Two years ago, the fighter posted on Instagram and asked fans to donate 10$ to his CashApp account. The former four-weight world champion is notorious for his poor financial decisions and legal problems.

Broner faced arrest for sexual assault back in 2018. A judge asked him why he was missing payment deadlines and Broner claimed that he had only $13 to his name. Broner was then found to be in contempt of court and was sent to jail.

When asked by a judge about the money he was flexing on Instagram, Broner claimed that it was not his:

"Listen, I got a big heart… and when I did have money and everybody asked me for money, I gave it to them and now they see that I need help."

Watch Broner pleading with a judge about his finances in court here:

Adrien Broner will make his return to boxing in July.

For months, Adrien Broner has claimed that he will return to the ring on July 23. His trainer, Gerald Tucker, has said that he is impressed with Broner.

An opponent has not yet been named for his return. Broner last had a big fight in 2019 against Manny Pacquiao. Broner's only bout since then was his February, 2021 victory over Jovanie Santiago.

Watch Broner vs. Pacquiao here:

Adrien Broner is most likely to return at 140lbs. In his last few fights Broner was fighting at 147lbs, welterweight. Broner is, however, a better fighter at the lower weight division and has had greater success there. If he can safely cut down to the weight, it would make the most sense for Broner’s career going forward.

Considering it is already July and no date, opponent or venue has been confirmed, who Broner will face and at what weight is unclear.

