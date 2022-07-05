Watch: Claressa Shields names male boxers she has sparred with

Claressa Shields is one of the most decorated female boxers of all time. She recently revealed that she has sparred with some of the big names in men’s boxing.

In an Instagram live story where she interacted with fans, the 27-year-old was asked if she had ever sparred with top-ranked male fighters. The three-belt women's middleweight world champion replied:

“I sparred with Keyshawn Davis. I sparred with Shakur Stevenson…Can’t think right now, but those two are on top of my head.”

Watch Claressa Shields’ full statement in this video captured by ES News:

Shields calls herself the boxing “GWOAT” or the Greatest Woman Of All Time. It's hard to argue as she has won world titles in three different divisions on top of being the unified middleweight champion. Likewise, she has won two Olympic gold medals, triumphing in the middleweight division at London 2012 and Rio 2016. She remains unbeaten as a professional boxer with a record of 12-0, including 2 knockouts.

Shields has also ventured into the world of mixed martial arts. In 2020, she signed a three-year contract with the PFL. She won her first contest against Brittney Elkin last year, but lost the second against Abigail Montes via split decision.

With her astounding resume in combat sports, there’s no doubt Shields can handle her own against some of the best male fighters in modern boxing.

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall to be announced officially

The only loss that Claressa Shields suffered in her amateur run was inflicted by her rival Savannah Marshall. The Brit defeated Shields in the second round of the 2012 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Qinhuangdao, China.

The pair are expected to cross paths later this year to settle the score once and for all. A press conference will be held on Tuesday night to officially announce the fight.

Marshall is the reigning WBO Middleweight Champion. In her previous bout in April, she stopped Femke Hermans in round 3.

Shields and Marshall have an identical profession record of 12-0, but the latter has a better knockout rate with 10 knockouts.

The potential bout may serve as another historic moment for women’s boxing, following the colossal fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden a little over a month ago.

