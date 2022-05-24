"Stop lying to the fans" - Claressa Shields lashes out at Savannah Marshall

In a tweet put out by Sky Sports Boxing, Claressa Shields called out Savannah Marshall for lying to fans. The fight between Shields and Marshall was pushed back from July to September, which has caused Claressa Shields to become frustrated with having to wait.

Upon hearing the news that Marhsall was injured, Shields had this to say:

"Stop lying to the fans, you're not injured. You're a bum, and I'll see you in September. Oh, and guess what? You had blocked me on social media, but I can still see that you're faking an injury."

Savannah Marshall is said to have had surgery on her arm, therefore making her unable to fight until September at the earliest. Shields has claimed it was fake.

As reported by Sky Sports Boxing, Shields stated that there was no injury and Marshall was just trying to delay a fight with her:

"Her and her trainer have realized that it is not what they thought it was going to be. I am not going to go out there and let Savannah steamroll me. She's not going to knock me out."

Shields stated that if she does not get to meet Savannah Marshall in the ring in September, she will not continue to wait.

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall are set to fight in September and put to bed their long-standing rivalry that stretches back to their amateur days.

To date, Marshall is the only person to have ever beaten Shields, who boasts an undefeated record as a professional. That alone has caused some harsh feelings between the two, with Shields wanting to reclaim the loss she was dealt as an amateur.

Now at the top of her class, Shields has dominated everyone she has come across. She is the only boxer to ever claim all four major world titles (WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO) in two weight classes in boxing and hold them simultaneously.

The only thing left for her to achieve is to hand Savannah Marshall a loss in September.

Shields posted this video of bag practice to Instagram:

Edited by John Cunningham